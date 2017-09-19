Wine and a Workout! Kate Hudson Lifts Rosé Bottles for Fun-ctional Fitness

Kate Hudson uses rosé bottles to get in a fun workout with her trainer

Who says wine and workouts don’t mix?

Kate Hudson proved that you can include a little rosé in a workout by using two bottles as weights.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress, 38, shared a video of the workout with her trainer, Nicole Stuart (who was busy sipping from her own glass of rosé), on Instagram.

“Sometimes you gotta work for it!” Hudson captioned the post.

And just because the Fabletics founder was using wine bottles as weights doesn’t mean that she was taking it easy. She pumped and squatted away — on one leg at times! — as Stuart looked on.

“Just because you’re working out doesn’t mean you can’t have a glass of rosé —#moderation is the key. Don’t deprive yourself!” Stuart posted on her own Instagram page. “A good reminder not to take things too seriously!”

RELATED VIDEO: Match Made in Fitness Heaven! Kate Hudson on Teaming Up With Demi Lovato for Activewear Line: ‘She’s Fierce’

Of course, Hudson isn’t the first to try a wine bottle workout — health coach April Storey shared a video of at-home exercises you can do with the bottles back in Feb. 2016.

“I came up with the idea on New Year’s Eve after we had bought some wine to go over to our friend’s house. The initial idea of it was that you can use anything in your house to work out, whether it’s soup cans or wine bottles,” Storey told PEOPLE at the time, after her video hit 19 million Facebook views.