Kate Hudson: 'I'm Very Much Enjoying Being Single'

Kate Hudson has learned to embrace change.

With her new lifestyle book, Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body, the actress is hoping to inspire others to look within when it comes to jump-starting their fitness goals.

“My whole life is change,” Hudson tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “There have been big lifestyle changes in the last year that have impacted my happiness for the better.”

Busy raising her two sons, Ryder, 12, and Bing, 4, Hudson says she’s also found time to focus on herself again.

“I’m sort of finding out more things about myself, and my work is an important part of my life. And it’s hard when you’re a mom. When you have a young child, a lot of guilt comes with working a lot so I took a little bit of a backseat, which I’m glad I did,” she adds. “But now that Bing is a bit older, I’m working more and I’m finding it makes me very happy.”

The actress, 36, who ended her engagement to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy in 2014, is also happy to be on her own right now.

“I’m very much enjoying being single,” she says. “That’s very nice. And being focused on work and kids is really nice.”

Now friendly with Bellamy and ex-husband Chris Robinson, Hudson says she’s grateful to be able to successfully co-parent together.

“Every situation is different,” she says. “To create a nice relationship with an ex, the love has to change form. I think you just have to put your children first.”