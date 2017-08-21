Julianne Hough Steps in the Boxing Ring: 'Training for My Next Role'

Julianne Hough continues to prove that she has one of the hottest bodies in Hollywood.

The newlywed recently took to Instagram to tease her new boxing skills and a new project.

“Training for my next role #firsttimeboxing #trainthebrain #holycardio #loveit,” she captioned a video of herself impressively bobbing, weaving and throwing jabs with a trainer. In the clip, which is set to Ram Bam’s Black Betty, Hough is fully focused and wearing black workout pants and a sports bra, which shows off her rock-hard abs.

Although boxing might be a new workout for the Dancing with the Stars judge, switching up her exercise routine is not.

“I like to keep myself pretty occupied, and I feel like if I’m doing the same thing over and over again I get pretty bored,” Hough, who has previously told PEOPLE that she goes to CorePower Yoga twice a week, Body by Simone two to three times a week, and goes hiking with her dogs and her husband, Brooks Laich, as much as possible. “So I try to mix it up.”

And Laich, a NHL star and dedicated CrossFitter, shares her passion for fitness. The newlyweds, who might just be the fittest couple on Earth, even took to the beach to workout during their honeymoon.