Plus, find out her leg workout secrets, straight from her trainer!

Jessica Simpson showed off her totally ripped legs on Saturday while sharing a vacation photo on Instagram.

“I love these vacation babes,” Simpson, 35, wrote alongside a photo of herself posing in a black one-piece swimsuit with friends Lauren Harrison and Stephanie Pearson.

This isn’t the first time that the singer and mom-of-two has put her toned legs on display.

Back in December, Simpson’s fit frame made headlines when she posed in a black minidress.

Last March, Simpson’s longtime trainer, Harley Pasternak, shared the secrets to her killer legs with PEOPLE, which includes single leg deadlifts and a “Sumo squat.”

“We usually alternate between doing quads one day and hamstrings and glutes or butt the next, and then inner thighs,” Teri Ann Krefting, one of Pasternak’s trainers, told PEOPLE about working with Simpson 4-5 times per week for about 45 minutes per day.