Jessica Simpson on Deciding Not to Get a Breast Reduction: 'My Boobs Just Have Their Own Life'

Jessica Simpson always expected to get a breast reduction.

“My boobs just have their own life,” Simpson, 36, tells Women’s Health for their September cover story. “They have a way of making themselves present.”

The curvaceous star says she actually changed her mind after having her two children.

“I thought I was going to get a breast reduction, but after having kids, I look at myself and I’m like, you know what, my boobs are actually really big, but I like how they are. They’re an asset, and Eric [Johnson, her husband] loves them still.”

Simpson, has always been open about her weight fluctuations as a former spokesperson for Weight Watchers, says she still has trouble feeling confident in her body.

“I’m hard on myself – I believe everything’s a work in progress,” she says. “But that’s okay. I do love my legs, but my favorite physical attribute is my nose, because it’s not perfect.”

But as her workouts have changed since motherhood – from “dancing on tables at clubs” to chasing kids, along with regular treadmill and strength training sessions – she has a new appreciation for her body.

“Recently, since I’ve worked out so hard, I’m also loving my stomach – knowing I grew babies in it, and then having to go through a transformation and just owning it.”

Plus, being a mom to daughter Maxwell, 4, and son Ace, 3, made Simpson see herself differently – especially when it comes to the over filtered social media world.