Jessica Simpson on Deciding Not to Get a Breast Reduction: 'My Boobs Just Have Their Own Life'
Jessica Simpson always expected to get a breast reduction.
“My boobs just have their own life,” Simpson, 36, tells Women’s Health for their September cover story. “They have a way of making themselves present.”
The curvaceous star says she actually changed her mind after having her two children.
“I thought I was going to get a breast reduction, but after having kids, I look at myself and I’m like, you know what, my boobs are actually really big, but I like how they are. They’re an asset, and Eric [Johnson, her husband] loves them still.”
Simpson, has always been open about her weight fluctuations as a former spokesperson for Weight Watchers, says she still has trouble feeling confident in her body.
“I’m hard on myself – I believe everything’s a work in progress,” she says. “But that’s okay. I do love my legs, but my favorite physical attribute is my nose, because it’s not perfect.”
But as her workouts have changed since motherhood – from “dancing on tables at clubs” to chasing kids, along with regular treadmill and strength training sessions – she has a new appreciation for her body.
“Recently, since I’ve worked out so hard, I’m also loving my stomach – knowing I grew babies in it, and then having to go through a transformation and just owning it.”
Plus, being a mom to daughter Maxwell, 4, and son Ace, 3, made Simpson see herself differently – especially when it comes to the over filtered social media world.
“It’s about loving who you are and what you can create and who you can be,” she says. “If I take a selfie and I filter it and I look great, that’s not real. What’s real is having a daughter look up to you.”