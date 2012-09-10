After working with Weight Watchers, the new mom talked about her body after baby with Katie Couric

Jessica Simpson‘s hard work has paid off.

The new mom, 32, was all smiles on Monday when she sat down with Katie Couric on the debut of Katie, where she revealed her post-baby body.

“On my way to @katiecouric’s show! I’m her very first guest – Wish me luck!! #WeightWatchers,” she Tweeted before the big reveal, also sharing the photo above.

Just weeks after welcoming daughter Maxwell Drew with fiancé Eric Johnson on May 1, Simpson embarked on a weight-loss plan with Weight Watchers.

Announcing that she’s lost more than 40 lbs. since delivering, Simpson told the talk show host, “My doctors told me [my pregnancy weight] was a lot of water, and when my water broke All the weight did not come out with the baby. I had to stay focused on my diet. I want to be as healthy as I can because I’m a mom now.”

Simpson adds that she is currently 10 lbs. from her pre-baby weight, so moving forward, “I set small goals for myself. I’ve lost weight every week, thank God, but I’ve worked really hard. I have to shoot a new season of Fashion Star.”

A new outlook on food has helped.

“The only fish I ever ate was a fish stick,” Simpson says, adding that she also loved chips, guacamole and queso. “Now I’m trying to eat fish.”

She adds, “I definitely don’t pick up the magazines. I definitely don’t Google my name. I try to avoid it completely. But I subconsciously know the talk is going on. Every day it’s a struggle for me. Weight Watchers is not intimidating. It’s not a diet. It’s a lifestyle.”

Simpson, who admits she “put on more baby weight than I was planning,” isn’t ashamed of her former body.

“I have to separate myself from the world’s expectations,” she says. “I have to look inside myself. I want to be a role model.”

The new mom gave fans a sneak peek of her new figure when she was snapped by paparazzi on Sunday.

“I think anybody who’s gone through a pregnancy, after they have the baby, it’s like, ‘I need to do something about this,’ ” she told PEOPLE at the time. “For me, I really want to do something that is a lifestyle, because in the past, I’ve been known to yo-yo diet.”

Even though Simpson is getting her body back now, that doesn’t mean she’s rushing to slip into a wedding gown.

She and Johnson “have not set a date,” Simpson told Couric. “It won’t be this year. We haven’t had time. Maxwell has taken up all our time and I want a big wedding.”