Beers, Bikinis and Conches! Jennifer Lawrence Goes Snorkeling with Her Girlfriends in the Bahamas

You might not be able to follow her vacation on social media, but Jennifer Lawrence is undoubtedly enjoying her current getaway in the Bahamas.

Just one week after walking the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, the bikini-clad actress, 25, was spotted on yacht, drinking a beer and snorkeling for conches alongside a group of female friends.

In one photo from the outing, Lawrence in seen in the water with a friend, donning snorkeling gear as she gleefully holds up a conch.

The actress was also seen showing off the collected conches to a friend and later getting a spray-down from one of the crew-members from the on-board shower.

Earlier this week, Lawrence talked about how her friend and trainer Dalton Wong “changed” her body after she worked with him on the set of 2010’s X-Men: First Class.

“I could never live on a ‘diet,’ ” she wrote in the forward for the trainer’s new book, The Feelgood Plan, “Dalton taught me how to eat, move and live a delicious but healthy life. We remain good friends; when I’m in London I love to train in his gym, then afterwards we go out for burgers and fries with his family. It’s all about balance.”