Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs Spend Romantic Weekend in Malibu

The couple took it easy during their sunny getaway

E! News cohost Jason Kennedy and wife Lauren Scruggs took it easy over Memorial Day weekend, with a relaxing and romantic trip to Malibu, California.

The couple, whose 2014 wedding was featured in the E! special The Kennedy Wedding: Jason and Lauren Get Married, were spotted strolling along the beach hand-in-hand on Monday, taking advantage of the picturesque beach views.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 27-year-old fashion blogger looked beach-beautiful, wearing Tribe Kelley blue shorts, a monochrome bikini top, and a black tank, gathered around her waist. Scruggs kept her long blonde locks down, and accessorized with gold oversized sunglasses.

Kennedy, 34, showed off in blue trunks and a black baseball cap. He also rocked a pair of black shades and matching sneakers.

The two lovebirds got cozy, documenting their weekend getaway on social media. Kennedy even shared a cute video of the two relaxing by the ocean, scored by The Eagles’s 1972 hit “Take it Easy.”

RELATED VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Reveals Which Sports Illustrated Bikini Shot Zayn Loves Most!

Scruggs also shared a shot of the two standing side-by-side on a beachfront patio, while wearing a fedora and flowing black maxi dress. Kennedy, who wrapped his arm around his wife, wore a printed red and blue bathing suit.

During the weekend, Kennedy chowed down on pepperoni pizza, Doritos and Kit Kats, telling fans he couldn’t make up his mind on his diet’s “cheat day.”

In 2011, Scruggs lost her left eye and arm after an airplane propeller accident. A year later, she called her recovery a “miracle,” writing a memoir about her experience.

Last year, the couple showed PEOPLE their 5-bedroom Studio City home – though said they have no plans to fill some of those extra bedrooms with kids.