Is Anna Faris on Team #FatPratt or Team #FitPratt?

The Mom star sat down with PeopleNOW to clarify her stance on this important issue, and she is vehemently on Team #FatPratt.

“I have to tell you want I want to do,” Faris says. “I want to unwrap a sleeping bag. Put him in the middle of it. Roll it up. Tie him up. Force-feed him like, dumplings. Put him in the attic. And just fatten him up.”

And Pratt is well aware of Faris’ love for his pudgier side. He told GQ last May that Faris loved cooking for the chubbier Pratt.

“I was like a great pet fat guy,” Pratt said. “I think Anna is hedging her bets that one day I’ll be fat again, and she’ll say, ‘Remember, honey, I always told you I preferred you this way.’ ”

Faris, though, is reluctantly accepting Pratt’s six-pack.

“He looks incredibly sexy and I’m so proud of him,” she tells PeopleNOW. “But I love him no matter what.”

There is still hope for the return of #FatPratt, though. He told Men’s Health in July that once the whole movie star career thing is over, he may go back to his old, beer-loving ways.

“I can tell that people are motivated by my transformations, and that feels really good,” Pratt said. “But everyone should know when the movie-star stuff is over, I might go back to being the fat guy. My wife wants a pizza oven – she’s going to learn how to bake bread, and I’m going to eat it.”

“I love the health benefits of exercising, and I have a kid now. By exercising, you really can add 20, 30 years to your life. But you gotta live too, so hopefully I’ll find a nice balance.”