Get Inspired by These Incredible Weight Loss Transformations

At 280 lbs., Gwilym Pugh was overweight, out of shape and living a sendentary life.

After a “5 to 7 year” weight loss journey, which included a lot of “trial and error,” Pugh, 33, lost 93 lbs. and found a new career.

Now, a top model and an ambassador for David Beckham’s grooming brand House 99, Pugh, tells PEOPLE he focuses on a diet of micronutrients and good fats, and managable exercise.

“Due to injuries, I’ve struggled with high-intensity work, but I’ve found low-intensity cardio pre-breakfast has been great,” says Pugh, who now sees an osteopath and a trainer, and aims for 20,000 steps per day.

As for life as an in-demand model and social media influencer: “This life is something I had never even thought to dream of,” says the London-based Pugh. “Every aspect of my life has improved, from physical and mental health to personal and professional relationships.”