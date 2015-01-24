How Jennifer Lopez Got Her Hot Body

The Boy Next Door star dishes on her sleek physique – and whether she'd ever get plastic surgery

She’s a hot mama in real life (and she plays one in her new thriller The Boy Next Door!), but how does Jennifer Lopez get and maintain that toned physique?

The actress just went back to the basics to prep for her steamy scene with costar Ryan Guzman, 27.

“I eat right and exercise! I put in the work like everyone else,” Lopez, 45, tells PEOPLE, adding that her regime includes circuit training, cardio and workouts by celeb trainer Tracy Anderson.

“You have to switch it up to keep your body and yourself fresh.”

As for plastic surgery? The “Booty” singer says she’s all natural – but she hasn’t ruled out getting work done down the road.

“I haven’t done anything. I don’t know how I’ll feel in 10 or 15 years. I deserve the right to feel how I feel at the time,” she says. “This person [right now] doesn’t feel the need to do anything ”

Adds Lopez: “I feel comfortable in my own skin, absolutely.”