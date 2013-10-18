Holly Madison Launches New Diet

"When you have someone else's life in your hands, you become more aware of nutrition," the new mom tells PEOPLE

While pregnant with daughter Rainbow Aurora, Holly Madison decided to turn the page on her old eating habits. She now has the post-baby body to show for it.

Having lost the 30 lbs. she gained during pregnancy, Madison didn’t really shed those pounds with aerobics, she tells PEOPLE. She did it with her menu.

“I really wanted to eat more healthy while I was pregnant so I started reading a lot of nutrition books,” she says. “It was really through diet that I lost the weight. I used to be the most unhealthy person. I would eat fast food everyday because I was on the go. When you have someone else’s life in your hands, you become more aware of nutrition.”

With her first-hand experience, the former Playboy model is partnering with ediets.com to launch the Holly Madison Diet, a diet geared toward pregnant women and new mothers.

“It will give recipes and you get a diet tailored to your likes and your needs,” she tells PEOPLE. “You can customize it to the things you want, whether it’s meals or snacks.”

These days, the newlywed is really into green smoothies and healthy snack bars.