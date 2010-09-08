Has Heidi Montag Settled into Her Post-Surgery Body?
The reality star has been flaunting her body in Costa Rica – but does it look more natural to you?
She’s Tweeted about massaging her breast implants to keep them soft, worried about her nose falling off and complained of jaw pain recently – but Heidi Montag doesn’t want to be a cautionary tale against plastic surgery.
After her jaw-dropping (or is that tightening) 10 plastic surgeries in one day last November, the former Hills star told PEOPLE she was on a journey to become “the best me.”
On her recent trip to Costa Rica, Montag, 23, has been flaunting her body, posing in a bikini in the water while still sporting a bandage on her nose. Why? “To keep the swelling down and hold my nose in place the way [my plastic surgeon] Dr. Ryan sculpted it,” she has said.
Despite all the work she’s had done, Montag is going a more natural route now. “I haven’t colored my roots for 4 months,” she Tweeted recently. “I want my hair to be natural and healthy for the first time in years!”
Overall, Montag is looking more natural. Has her post-surgery body settled?