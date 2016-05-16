Halle Berry Works Out in a Bikini – And Makes It Look Effortless

Halle Berry is showing us how she gets her bikini body – and apparently it involves exercising while wearing one.

The actress, 49, posted a video on Instagram on Sunday of a beach workout she did with her trainer Nat Bardonnet. In the video, Berry wears a dark-colored string bikini while holding a plank position, and reaches out to tap alternating hands with Bardonnet, who is also holding a plank.

“Being in London makes me miss my workout buddy @natbardonnet,” she captioned the video.

Bardonnet previously told PEOPLE that she works out with Berry for 30-minute power workouts at least three times a week. Their cross-training sessions include push ups, weight training, and, of course, planks.

“The way I push Halle, not many people would be able to last,” said Bardonnet at the time. “She always has great energy and a great smile. Whatever curveball I throw at her, she can take.”