Anyone summering in East Hampton will have the opportunity to work out like Gwyneth Paltrow – and ideally, replicate those killer abs.

The actress is teaming up with fitness expert Tracy Anderson to open up a new Tracy Anderson Method studio in the posh locale.

Paltrow spoke about her partnership with Anderson in the new issue of Hamptons magazine, which features a high-fashion photo spread of the longtime friends and business partners.

“What makes it special is a triple-calorie-burning floor that is super joint-friendly,” Anderson tells PEOPLE of the new studio location. “I’m kind of a super nerd and I invent a lot of things, so I invented a floor about five years ago, and with East Hampton I had the opportunity to reinvent it, and it’s epic. It takes science from NASA’s study on trampolines.”

The studio is the latest joint venture between Anderson and Paltrow, who also just announced the launch of 3 Green Hearts, an all-organic line of health foods.

“Gwyneth and I are very different people, so it’s a bit of opposites attract,” Anderson says about their partnership. “She’s incredibly involved, but she respects me as an expert.”

Part of what makes their dynamic work is the true friendship they’ve developed over the years.