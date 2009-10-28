Gordon Ramsay's Newest Recipe: Cosmetic Procedure

Gordon Ramsay might be able to take the heat in the kitchen but when Simon Cowell remarked on his deep facial lines, the celebrity chef decided enough was enough.

“My mother said they were smile lines,” the Michelin-starred chef told Britain’s Radio Times magazine, referring to the deep grooves on his chin. “I could deal with that at 21, but not at 42.”

Furthermore, he said, “Simon Cowell suggested that now I’m a success in America, I should do something, so I had a filler put under the deep crevices.”

Not that Ramsey’s embarrassed to say the $650 treatment left him feeling more than a little sore, admitting: “It hurt.”

In the last year, Gordon Ramsay’s vast worldwide restaurant empire was hit by financial woes, while his private life came under scrutiny with reports of an alleged affair. But the British chef says the incident has only made his marriage to his wife, Tana, stronger than ever.

“She’s brilliant. That hurricane made us incredibly closer with the support of friends like David and Victoria [Beckham] and our families,” he says. “We stopped reading newspapers.”

But the fiery chef, who has just added a cafe to his London West Hollywood restaurant in Los Angeles, isn’t denying the fact that he’s had a tough time. “It was a year from hell. But when I take a beating, I come back twice as strong.”