The MasterChef star and his daughters are under attack for Instagram post

Gordon Ramsay Criticized After Posting Photo of Daughters Wearing Short Skirts

Gordon Ramsay is hearing from Internet trolls after posting a photo of his three daughters wearing short skirts.

In the photo posted on Instagram and Facebook, Ramsay’s daughters, Tilly, 13, Megan, 17, and Holly, pose with brother Jack and a friend before Holly and Jack’s 16th birthday party.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Commenters immediately called out the girls for their outfits, saying they were dressing too old for their age.

“Yikes. Kids wardrobes these days,” says one Facebook user, who racked up just under 800 likes for his comment.

“Wow, 16 going on 25 those dresses are real hoochie,” adds another.

Birthday girl Holly and sister Tilly are both wearing skirts with crop tops, while Megan is in a sparkly dress.

The MasterChef star, 49, hasn’t responded to the comments, only writing in the caption, “Very cool 16th birthday party @heddonstkitchen last night congratulations Jack & Holly #prouddad”

RELATED VIDEO: MasterChef Junior Contestants Teach PEOPLE How to Cook

Reality star Kim Zolciak faced similar criticism in August after posting a photo of her family, with her followers body-shaming daughter Ariana, 12.