Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Post-Baby Body in Bikini
Two months after giving birth, the Brazilian beauty isn't shy about displaying her amazing shape
Whether showing off her baby bump – as she did only last November – or showing off her post-baby body, as she does here – Gisele Bündchen knows how to get heads to turn.
The Brazilian beauty introduced 9-week-old daughter Vivian Lake Brady in a Facebook posting last Friday, when she was also displaying her washboard stomach while vacationing poolside at her hotel in Hawaii.
With the photo of Vivian, Bündchen, who is on the holiday with husband Tom Brady and their two kids (Vivian’s brother is Benjamin, 3), wrote, “Love is everything!!! Happy friday, much love to all.”
As for her figure, the supermodel said to Vogue U.K. in 2011, “Like I tell my five sisters, who don’t work at it very hard at all, whatever you put in, you get out. I’m not afraid of working hard at anything, whatever it is. I just always want to be the best that I can.”