Whether showing off her baby bump – as she did only last November – or showing off her post-baby body, as she does here – Gisele Bündchen knows how to get heads to turn.

The Brazilian beauty introduced 9-week-old daughter Vivian Lake Brady in a Facebook posting last Friday, when she was also displaying her washboard stomach while vacationing poolside at her hotel in Hawaii.

With the photo of Vivian, Bündchen, who is on the holiday with husband Tom Brady and their two kids (Vivian’s brother is Benjamin, 3), wrote, “Love is everything!!! Happy friday, much love to all.”