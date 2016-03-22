Gina Rodriguez Gets Real on Body Image: 'Of Course I've Fallen into the Pressure' to Be a Size 2

Gina Rodriguez is over feeling bad about her body.

The refreshingly honest Jane the Virgin star says she used to feel like she had to fit into a size 2 to succeed in the industry, but she’s realistic now.

“Of course I’ve fallen into the pressure! 100 percent I’ve fallen into the culture,” Rodriguez tells stylist and editor-in-chief of Yahoo Style, Joe Zee in an interview for the site.

“If you look like a swimsuit model then you’re hot and everybody’s going to want you and money’s going to flow through, and everything’s going to be grand and dandy,” she says of the expectations. “And that’s bulls—.”

Still, Rodriguez understands that there’s a standard for beauty in Hollywood – she just knows now that she doesn’t have to fit it.

“You go to television and film, and, it does add 10 lbs., and, I don’t look like a skinny mini, and, the truth is, that’s okay too, and that is beautiful also,” she says.

That’s something that Rodriguez’s parents raised her to know.

“[My dad] prepared us to be able to look at billboards and magazines and say, ‘This is not the only body type that is beautiful,’ ” Rodriguez previously told PEOPLE. “He would encourage us to find our beauty and love our beauty and accept our beauty as what God gave us.”

“My parents really encouraged us to have confidence in who we are and accept who we are because it is not going to change and we are beautiful.”