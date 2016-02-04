Former Syracuse Sorority Member Speaks Out After Quitting Over Body Shaming and 'Lack of Compassion for One Another'

A Syracuse University senior who quit her sorority is speaking out about the body shaming she witnessed between her fellow members.

Alex Purdy joined a sorority when she started at the upstate New York school, in the hopes of finding a supportive group of friends like those she had in high school. But after seeing the “overwhelming lack of compassion for one another” Purdy left the group at the end of her fall semester last year.

“I was so upset to see the way that women were treating other women,” she says in a YouTube video. “To see women in leadership roles, telling us that we should care more about what other people think and what we look like.”

Purdy says the sisters would be openly critical of the other girls’ bodies.

“It was surprising to hear when some of the loudest voices were saying things like, ‘We don’t want any FUPAs in the house [Purdy clarifies on screen – a woman with a ‘fat upper p—- area’] or hearing sisters telling sisters to dress sluttier at the next formal so the guys like us,” Purdy says.

“One of the worst was hearing a sister talked about putting Hydroxycut, a weight loss supplement, in a little’s basket.”

Purdy wants others to know that this shouldn’t be the norm for women – in sororities or anywhere.

“No one should be made to question their self-worth, because they don’t look a certain way,” she says. “No one should be made to think that outer appearance, and what other people think is more important than discovering who you are and what you can give. It’s not about what we’re born with on the outside, it’s about what we do with what we’ve been given on the inside.”

While she hopes that others haven’t had the same experience, Purdy is encouraging others to stand up if they have with the hashtag #sororityrevamp.

“It’s time to reexamine what it means to be a sorority,” she says. “So, I made this video because I have a voice. And I might as well use it to start the conversation.”

And Purdy clearly touched on something that others can relate to, with many people sharing their own problems with the sorority system in the video comments and on social media.

“Thank you for being brave enough to make this video,” one writes on YouTube. “Unfortunately, I had an experience similar to yours and left my sorority last year. It’s sickening to see how little compassion some members have for one another.”

“In my ‘feminist’ sorority exec talked about wanting to recruit hotter women&making campus think we were thinner/prettier,” another adds on Twitter.

The next step, Purdy says, is using this platform and seeing how sororities can change from here.

“This video won’t solve the problem,” she says. “It’s what you do after watching it that will bring change.”