Santa Allegedly Fat Shames 9-Year-Old Boy: He 'Really Just Disrespected Me'

So much for spreading Christmas cheer.

A 9-year-old boy in Forest City, North Carolina, says that Santa fat-shamed him when he went to sit on Saint Nick’s lap over the weekend.

Anthony Mayse asked Santa for an iPod Touch and a drone this Christmas, “and when I got done, he said, ‘Just lay off the hamburgers and French fries,’ ” Mayse recounted for WTVD.

“That really just disrespected me. And I felt awful.”

His mother Ashley agreed, adding, “It was very rude, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Mayse says he started crying, and tore up the photo he took with Santa.

“It affected me so bad that I was crying until I went to be that night,” he told WLOS. “I want to say to him, ‘You don’t want to disrespect a 9-year-old. Even though what shape and size you are, it doesn’t matter.”