Farrah Abraham Denies She Gave Daughter, 7, Weight Loss Tea After Social Media Backlash

Another controversy is brewing over Teen Mom Farrah Abraham’s parenting skills.

Fans were upset after Abraham, 25, posted a photo implying that she gave her 7-year-old daughter Sophia weight loss tea.

“Teatime @flattummytea @sophialabraham & I- after all that candy,” Farrah captioned the post-Halloween photo, as she holds up a packet of the Flat Tummy Tea and Sophia drinks out of a mug.

Her followers quickly jumped on the attack, questioning the idea of giving a child tea for weight loss.

“I sincerely hope you’re kidding … You truly can’t be that stupid, can you? #WTF #parentingfail,” writes one.

“Why would you give your daughter weight loss tea? Worst mom in the world!” adds another.

But Farrah tells PEOPLE that Sophia wasn’t drinking the tea.

“Sophia was drinking strawberry milk and I was getting ready to tee up my flat tummy tea,” Farrah says. “Sophia felt passionate about taking that picture and using her to-go mug.”

Source: Farrah Abraham/Instagram Source: Farrah Abraham/Instagram

Farrah adds that she doesn’t worry about the mean comments.

“I’m personally bored with all the hate and have a wonderful, healthy life with my daughter.”

Abraham previously drew criticism for arranging a photoshoot for Sophia — who posed in a bikini with a full face of makeup.

But she ignored critics who said that she was “exploiting and selling [her] child.”

RELATED VIDEO: Farrah Abraham Opens Up About Posting Modeling Photos of Her Daughter on Social Media

Abraham told PEOPLE in April that Sophia’s modeling and fashion career is taking off.

“What I’m most proud of is Sophia is really into fashion,” Abraham said. “She’s opening up her own Sophia Laurent boutique store in Austin, Texas. She’s mentioned in New York Fashion Week. She’s in children model magazines. I’m so proud of Sophia and that doesn’t even really impact her real life. She’s just been so successful on her own so that’s just awesome to me.”