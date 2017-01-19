Chrissy Teigen Gets Honest with Fans by Sharing Another Photo of Her Stretch Marks: 'Whatevs'

Here’s what Chrissy Teigen has to say about her stretch marks: “Whatevs.”

On Wednesday, the supermodel Tweeted a photo of her leg, showing her stretch marks in all their glory. The former Sports Illustrated cover model, 31, captioned the photo with a simple, “Whatevs.”

It’s not the first time Teigen has gotten real about her body after having her 9-month-old-daughter Luna with husband John Legend. Four months after Luna was born, the supermodel mom unabashedly joked about her stretch marks on Snapchat. “lol my thighs have tributaries,” she captioned the photo of her legs.

She credits her post-baby body for changing her perspective on feeling sexy.

“I always felt like a bit of a tomboy, and I never looked at my body as particularly sexual — I wasn’t a curvy girl,” Teigen said in Elle Australia’s January issue. “But to be able to see my body afterwards, and of course you get, like, hips. Finally, for the first time, I feel like I have a bit more of a womanly figure.”

In fact, even before bringing home baby, Teigen shared an honest snap of her non-Photoshopped self with the caption, “Stretchies say hi!”

Her realness was lauded once again after this week’s photo, with even celebrities like Whitney Cummings chiming in with the “praising both hands in celebration” emoji.

Other fans shared their own photos resembling Teigen’s, with one writing, “me too.”

For some commenters, neither an emoji nor mere words would do — one shared a simple gif with the caption “YAS QUEEN!”

Another person expressed gratitude to Teigen for her post: “THANK YOU. Normalizing things like stretch marks and cellulite in the public eye is so so important. Thank you.”

“You are now forever my hero,” another wrote. “I love you for being real. Thank you.”

The common theme in all the messages? Public figures should all be as transparent about their imperfections.

Put simply, one said, “love you for being you !”