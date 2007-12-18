Ellen & Carmen Get In Bed ... To Exercise

Video courtesy Warner Bros.

No, they weren’t having a slumber party. But on Tuesday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show, the talk show host and Carmen Electra slipped into bed to work up a sweat, practicing exercise routines Electra has created for her new DVD, Carmen Electra’s Aerobic Striptease: Vegas Strip. “A lot of people are just listening to the sound – and out of the room they have a whole other show going on,” DeGeneres said as the duo tried out leg lifts and lunges on their side-by-side beds.

And Electra clearly saw the humor in the set up. She did her workout in a romantic bed (with vixenish adornments) while the talk show host’s was outfitted with a Hello Kitty theme. Joked Electra: “Look at mine. It’s all dramatic – and yours is so sweet.” DeGeneres, too, found the humor in the setup. “Of all the days my mother is here,” she said.

– Brian Orloff