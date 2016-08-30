Heliocare and UVO are two of the latest edible products promising protection from the sun

You Can Now Drink (or Eat) Your Sunscreen – but Doctors Say Take the Trend with a Dose of Skepticism

The latest craze to hit the Hamptons comes in pill form – but it isn’t a party drug.

According to The New York Times, beachgoers at New York’s chic weekend escape have been passing around bottles of Heliocare, an orange capsule that promises to help protect the skin against the sun’s aging effects.

“Fernblock PLE Technology harnesses the power of the unique Polypodium leucotomos fern, helping your skin protect itself and maintain its resilience and youthful appearance,” says the Heliocare website.

For those who prefer to drink their sunscreen, there’s UVO, a “ready-to-drink vitamin supplement specifically formulated to protect and repair your skin from sun damage.”

While there’s definitely an appeal to not having to apply (and re-apply) greasy, gooey sunscreen every day, doctors warn that there is no proof that these edible formulations are actually effective.

“There is no scientific evidence whatsoever that UVO functions as a sun protector,” Dr. David J. Leffell, the chief of dermatologic surgery and cutaneous oncology at the Yale School of Medicine, told The Times.

Dr. Deborah Sarnoff, the senior vice president of the Skin Cancer Foundation, agreed, telling that the paper that “there really isn’t enough information available to evaluate the effectiveness of these alternative sunscreen products.”

Despite the lack of scientific evidence, some people still swear by these new edible sunscreens, including Scott Kyle, 53, a competitive sailor from San Clemente, California, who drinks UVO before heading out on a sail.