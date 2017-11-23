Celebs are working up a sweat before sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner

Some of our favorite celebs are working up a sweat before diving into Thanksgiving dinner.

Drew Barrymore opted for a “pre-turkey burn” on Wednesday by taking on a sweat session with SoulCycle instructor Stacey Griffith.

“This class is so inspired and loving. This is the time to be our most loving,” the actress captioned an Instagram selfie of herself with Griffith. “That is what these holidays are for. To be kind and grateful and to take care of ourselves and each other #HAPPYTHANKSGIVING.”

Meanwhile, model Gisele Bündchen headed to the TB12 Sports Therapy Center in Massachusetts for her pre-Thanksgiving workout. She shared an Instagram photo of herself balancing on a medicine ball.

“The day before Thanksgiving at @tb12sports,” Bündchen, 37, wrote alongside the shot. “Where are you @tombrady?”

Although Thanksgiving is deemed a day for eating, experts say it’s not a bad idea to do a fitness-related activity on the food-filled holiday.

New York-based fitness trainer, Rebecca Kennedy, tells PEOPLE that she opts for a morning run before the Thanksgiving festivities begin.

“I know later I most likely won’t have the time or energy. Running is also my ‘me’ time; on a day of giving thanks, it’s important to thank yourself for all you do!” she says.

“Having the ability to move, breathe, and share life with others makes me feel even more grateful. The crisp fall air and smell of fallen leaves doesn’t hurt in setting the mood either.”

Exercise isn’t the only way to make the holiday healthier, though.

“I love taking recipes from Pinterest that look super yummy and find ways to make them healthier with organic and natural ingredients,” Cassey Ho, fitness influencer and founder of Blogilates tells PEOPLE.