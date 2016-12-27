Drew Barrymore Celebrates Christmas with a Sweaty Yoga Session

Drew Barrymore added a little Zen to her Christmas celebrations this year.

The actress, 41, shared a makeup-free selfie from a workout class on Monday in which a roomful of people doing yoga can be seen in the background. Barrymore looks tranquil and happy in the photo, in which she wears a gray T-shirt with her hair pulled back.

“#Christmas2016 #sweatitout,” she captioned the Instagram.

Barrymore — whose usual routine consists of a mix of kickboxing, yoga and the elliptical a few times a week — has said that she works out to feel better, not to look “hot.”

“[Working out] is more for mental,” she told PEOPLE last October. “It’s maintenance. Having a hot body is just not my thing. I care a little, I don’t care a lot.”

And she has totally embraced the changes to her body caused by having two children.