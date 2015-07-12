Demi Lovato Hints That Wilmer Valderrama Taught Her to Love Her Curves

Demi Lovato is reminding everyone to love their curves.

Actually, she told her 18.6 million Instagram followers in a Saturday night post, “Learn to lurrrrrvveee yerrrrr currrrrvveees” – her thighs prominently displayed to the camera.

“I actually used to hate them… But then a special someone helped me learn how to love them… And he sure loves them….” she continued, the “he” probably a nod to boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

Earlier on Saturday, Lovato, 22, shared another post featuring her legs, writing, “When you’re too #CoolForTheSummer #legs #thickthighs #curves.”

The pop star has spoken candidly about different parts of her life, including her biopolar disorder diagnosis, her battle with eating disorders – something she struggled with again in 2013 – and how she’s come to love her own body.

“Regardless of what society tells you these days … You don t have to have a thigh gap to be beautiful. It is possible to love your body the way it is #fitness #health #acceptance #selflove,” Lovato wrote in February, accompanying a bikini selfie.

A month before that, she declared, “It’s all about loving and taking care of the only body you will ever have… Cherish it, love it, embrace it.. Because when you do.. It begins to show.

“Goodbye 2014.. Who’s excited for what we can accomplish in 2015?!! Let’s do this!!!!”