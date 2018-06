Off Their Chests: 12 Stars Who Regretted Getting Breast Implants

The actress has gone natural! After removing her breast implants in 2015, a decision she deems “one of the smartest things I’ve ever done,” Gilbert continued to stay on the natural track, eventually giving up on Botox and dyeing her hair as well.

Her perspective on aging changed when she fell in love with her husband Timothy Busfield. “Through his inspiration I found the courage to just be me,” she says. She decided to “age gracefully and appropriately and let my body and my face become whatever they are going to become.”

Gilbert also had her implants removed because she worried about them leaking as she got older. “What am I going to do when I’m in my 80s and I have to have a hip replacement but I also have my breast implants replaced? Because it’s inevitable, they have a life span. So I wanted them out.”