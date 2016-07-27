"We knew a wedding at the 2016 Games would be nothing short of epic," Christina Moore tells PEOPLE

CrossFit and romance may not always go hand-in-hand, but they did at this year’s Reebok CrossFit Games.

For the first time ever, the annual competition in Carson, California, became the site of a wedding for CrossFit enthusiasts Oliver Drewes and Christina Moore on July 23. The Brooklyn-based couple was the winner of a social media competition to win an all-expense paid wedding during the games.

“When we first saw the link for the Reebok #wodwedding contest, we thought, ‘Wow, that would be perfect for us!.’ ” Moore, 30, tells PEOPLE. “We had such an amazing time at the 2015 Reebok CrossFit Games that we knew a wedding at the 2016 Games would be nothing short of epic.”

Moore says CrossFit is what initially brought her and her husband together, and she feels a special connection to the entire CrossFit community.

“We wanted to elope anyway, so why not in Carson in a stadium full of people who share our values?” says Moore. “We were so lucky to have such a wonderful wedding in the middle of an event that is unlike any other!”

The couple exchanged vows in front of spectators at the StubHub Center, and celebrated with a paleo wedding cake (of course!).

For Drewes, 36, the best part of the wedding was seeing his wife’s entrance into the arena.

“Preston Smith, our amazing photographer, gave me the best possible advice: ‘Take deep breaths, look at your wife, and enjoy the moment,’ so that’s what I did,” he says. “The highlight was watching her come down those steps and stand before me.”

Moore loved being able to celebrate with those closest to them.