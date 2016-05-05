Chrissy Teigen Shows off Her Envy-Inducing Three-Week Post-Baby Body
Chrissy's mom Vilailuck also shared new photos of baby Luna
Chrissy Teigen welcomed daughter Luna Simone on April 14.
And three weeks after giving birth, the mother of one served major post-baby body inspiration once again showing off her long legs in a pair of denim shorts for a photo shared by her mother Vilailuck Teigen on Wednesday.
In the picture captioned, “Mommy [heart] Daddy”, the Lip Sync Battle star, 30, cuddled up to husband John Legend during the couple’s crab boil party with some of Teigen’s former FABLife cast and crew including co-host Lauren Makk.
The proud grandmother also shared new photos of baby Lulu, who was wrapped in a blue blanket.
Meanwhile, Chrissy’s postpartum breasts have been a handful to say the least. On the night of the Met Gala, Teigen had a bit of FOMO while watching the red carpet coverage from her couch while breastfeeding. “I am missing it all! very busy being a 5’9″ walking boob over here!” she tweeted also adding, “Now i am watching an episode of Unwrapped about clementines with my boob out… life is crazy.”
In addition, Teigen had a wardrobe malfunction duringp pal Jessica Alba‘s surprise 35th birthday party. “My expanding bust incredible hulk’ed this dress in one night,” she captioned a Snapchat of her lace LBD.