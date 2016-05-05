Chrissy Teigen welcomed daughter Luna Simone on April 14.

And three weeks after giving birth, the mother of one served major post-baby body inspiration once again showing off her long legs in a pair of denim shorts for a photo shared by her mother Vilailuck Teigen on Wednesday.

In the picture captioned, “Mommy [heart] Daddy”, the Lip Sync Battle star, 30, cuddled up to husband John Legend during the couple’s crab boil party with some of Teigen’s former FABLife cast and crew including co-host Lauren Makk.

The proud grandmother also shared new photos of baby Lulu, who was wrapped in a blue blanket.

Meanwhile, Chrissy’s postpartum breasts have been a handful to say the least. On the night of the Met Gala, Teigen had a bit of FOMO while watching the red carpet coverage from her couch while breastfeeding. “I am missing it all! very busy being a 5’9″ walking boob over here!” she tweeted also adding, “Now i am watching an episode of Unwrapped about clementines with my boob out… life is crazy.”

