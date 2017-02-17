Chrissy Teigen says her confidence posing in Sports Illustrated Swim changed after her baby, and explains why she and John Legend aren't actually #RelationshipGoals

The model and cookbook author says she was hesitant going in, but everyone made her feel comfortable.

“I think just my confidence level changed a lot, but once you get there and you see MJ [Day] rooting you on and this team of people just rooting you on, you’re happy to do it,” Teigen, 31, tells PEOPLE Now. “But I was for sure nervous, I still had my belly line, I mean, I had my stitches. I could get into a lot. You don’t even want to know!”

Image zoom Credit: James Macari/SI

Chrissy Teigen in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, on stands now

Her picture-perfect life on social media with daughter Luna, 10 months, and husband John Legend means Teigen’s followers are constantly saying the couple are #RelationshipGoals, but she doesn’t totally agree.

“I do think it’s kind of silly,” Teigen admits. “I love being that way, because I love people looking up to somebody who has a relationship that’s enviable, of course. But also, the things they say it for are so stupid, like, we’ll be eating a burrito and someone will be like, ‘Relationship goals!’ and I’m like, ‘Go get a burrito? Just eat a burrito!’ ”