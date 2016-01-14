The Guardians of the Galaxy 2 actor is putting his hunting skills to use

Chris Pratt Debuts His Diet for the New Year – and It's Pretty Wild

Watch out Abel James! Chris Pratt is giving your Wild Diet a run for its money.

The Guardians of the Galaxy 2 actor is well-known for his hunting prowess, and now he’s putting all that fresh meat to good use for his 2016 diet.

“I’m going to start a diet I called “The Game Plan” where basically I only eat wild game for a year,” Pratt explains in an Instagram. “‘The Game Plan,’ get it? Cause GAME?”

“I mean I’ll also eat veggies and fruit and other stuff too. But for one year I want to eat only the meats that were caught or killed by me or my friends. Total free range organic wild game! The game plan. Join me.”

Pratt, 36, is looking fierce in the photo, holding up slice of dark red venison and a sharp knife.

“Here I am vacuum packing some deer meat in the kitchen,” he says. “I grew up in the woods. Not literally. I mean, we had a house. I wasn’t raised by coyotes.

“But I spent a lot of time in the woods. Hunting, fishing and being outdoors with my friends and family is how I spent my free time as a young’n.”

Of course, like many diet plans, Pratt isn’t totally set on sticking to it.

“I mean I’m gonna still eat eggs and probably chicken and probably steak I mean I gotta have steak and oysters and definitely bacon,” he jokes. “But other than that. And the occasional burger for a cheat meal. But other than that only wild game. The game plan.”

And maybe Pratt wouldn’t make the best diet coach.

“I should mention I will also have sushi because I have to have sushi because it’s so good. And pepperoni. But that’s not a meat technically, right?” he asks. “But other than that all wild game. Exclusively wild game. It will be tough. But it’s worth the sacrifice. I will be eating turkey for thanksgiving. Probably fried. That’s the best. And also ham. For Easter we make lamb. That’s great. Ill have to have lamb that day. So… “The Game Plan” Who’s with me!?”