Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Six-Pack While Surfing in Australia with His Father

Chris Hemsworth is hitting the beach – and showing some serious muscle.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War star, 32, went surfing in Byron Bay, Australia on Thursday, along with his father.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actor told Men’s Health earlier this month that surfing is one of his favorite activities to do with his dad and brothers, Liam and Luke.

“Sitting on our boards out in the ocean beyond where the waves break waiting for the next set, you can forget about everything,” he said. “It’s a great place to talk and have a laugh.”

As for how he got his incredible beach bod, Hemsworth works with a live-in trainer and nutritionist who keeps him on a fitness and diet regimen that involves cardio and clean eating.

RELATED VIDEO: Check Out Chris Hemsworth’s Changing Looks!