Chelsea Handler Posts Sexy Bikini Photo, Calls Out Ex Who Called Her 'Fat'

We bet Chelsea Handler‘s ex is feeling pretty dumb right about now.

Last night, Handler posted a sexy bikini photo to her 1.9 million Instagram followers in response to a former boyfriend who had criticized her body. (Insane, we know.)

“You know, I had a boyfriend who told me my boobs were too big and that I was fat,” she captioned the photo. “And then, I looked in the mirror.”

Handler, smiling in a low-cut, mismatched bikini and striped visor, looks as fit – and happy – as ever.

Handler, however, isn’t exactly shy about sharing revealing pics with the world. The former host of Chelsea Lately, 40, stripped down to her lingerie in April, teasing her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

And how could we forget topless waterskiing?

Keep doing you, Chelsea.