The model missed her flight Wednesday after she had to pump during a mechanical delay

Back at It! Brooklyn Decker Is Finally on a Plane and Pumping After Her Breastmilk Disaster

Brooklyn Decker is putting her bad flying experience behind her!

After venting about missing her flight Wednesday when she ran to pump her breastmilk during a mechanical delay, the model tweeted that she’s back on a plane and pumping away.

“Ironically, I’m sitting on a flight as I type this,” she tweeted Friday. “Pumping next to a perfectly, lovely (male) stranger. Listening to lemonade. All is well.”

Decker, who has a 7-month-old son Hank with her husband, former tennis pro Andy Roddick, said that Wednesday was an emotional first night away from her baby. And things only got worse when the first-time mom tried to figure out how to pump her breastmilk on a plane.

“Do you pump in your seat on the flight?? Or the bathroom?? #Spiraling,” she tweeted.

Then disaster struck – her Delta flight ran into two mechanical delays, but let the passengers off the plane, so Decker ran to a terminal bathroom.

“2 mechanical delays. Told we could de-plane. I did. Pumped in the bathroom. Returned 15 min later. Flight closed. Deeeeep breaths,” she said.

“WHO LETS PASSENGERS OFF, THEN CLOSES THE GATE SHORTLY AFTER?!? *GULPS WINE* MISSES BABY *SOBS*”

It was a moment that all moms could instantly relate to, with many reaching out to Decker in support.

“It’s SO hard! and thanks for sharing your story openly. when women are honest about the struggle, we can raise awareness,” tweeted one.

“Amen to that! I’m a new mom and now that I’m back at work I’m learning this quickly!” added another.