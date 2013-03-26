Britney Spears Soaks Up the Sun in Barely There Bikini

The singer showed off her toned physique in Malibu on Monday

By Maggie Coughlan
March 26, 2013 09:45 AM
FameFlynet

New love does a body good!

Britney Spears showed off her toned beach body in a barely there bikini in Malibu on Monday.

In a nautical inspired blue and white striped bandeau bikini top and tie-side bottoms, Spears’s belly button ring sparkled as she soaked up some sun.

With her hair tied back in a high ponytail and sunglasses resting on her head, Spears, 31, relaxed with friends – with new boyfriend David Lucado and her children nowhere in sight.

The opportunity to lounge comes as a welcome change for the “Scream & Shout” singer, who had a busy Saturday in Las Vegas.

While in Vegas, Spears and Lucado “seemed happy sitting across from each other and chatting for most of the meal” at Meatball Spot, an onlooker told PEOPLE.

