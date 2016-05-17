WATCH: Woman Who Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret Hopes Botched Doctors Can Fix Her C-Section Gone Wrong

Botched patient Jessica Coleman had a dramatic pregnancy from the start.

“I did an unknown pregnancy,” Coleman, 30, tells Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif of her decision to keep her pregnancy a secret from both of her parents until the night she gave birth.

“When I would be watching TV, I’d be propped back in the recliner and next thing I know I see his foot pop out of my stomach, and I’m like, ‘Okay, let me switch positions,’ because my dad would be on the other couch.”

Coleman didn’t even tell the doctors and the nurses at the hospital when she first checked in to deliver.

“I sat in the lobby for five hours,” she tells the stunned plastic surgeons. “I didn’t tell nobody.”

Coleman eventually did deliver the baby – but it did not go smoothly. Her doctor did not clean her up well enough after her C-section, and she ended up developing a severe infection.

“First is a very low-grade contamination, which develops into a colonization and then an infection, and then ultimately an abscess which causes what we call an acute abdomen, which is essentially a surgical emergency,” explains Dubrow.

Her botched C-section left her with a large crease in the middle of her stomach.

“This is a deformity that she cannot hide with clothing, so this is obviously something that really significantly affects her,” says Dubrow.

To find out if the doctors can fix Coleman’s abdomen, tune into Botched, airing Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on E!