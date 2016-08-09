Botched doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow say that they wouldn't let someone under the age of 18, like Kylie Jenner, get lip injections

Don’t follow Kylie Jenner‘s example, the Botched doctors warn.

Doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow say that people under age 18 are too young to get lip injections like Jenner’s, and if they had daughters, the doctors say they wouldn’t allow them to go for the procedure.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“She made it acceptable for people under the age of 18 to have lip injections,” Dubrow said on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live. “We don’t agree with that.”

“If we had daughters, we would not let them do that,” Nassif added.

Nassif added, though, that they do know Jenner, who turns 19 on Wednesday, and believe that her lip injections do work for her.

“She looks great, she didn’t overdo it with her lips, and last year when we saw her she looked pretty good,” Nassif said. “She has full lips and actually she looks pretty great, and the doctor who did it did a great job.”

But he recognized that Jenner, whose line of lip kits sell out instantly whenever a new set comes out, has a strong influence over teens.

“Anything that Kylie does, the whole world follows.”

Jenner ignored the rumors about her lip injections for years, before finally admitting that she had them done at age 17.

“After I did them, I thought it was so obvious that I didn’t have to say anything,” she said in November. “I never denied it because I always told my publicist ‘no lip questions,’ so no one ever asked me. I never said I got them done, but I never denied it either. But people thought I was such a liar!”

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat Slip-up

“People were saying I got my chin reconstructed, that I got a nose job, an eyebrow lift, I got my boobs done, this and that. So I wanted to come out and say that this is crazy and I only got my lips done.”

Jenner said she’s too young to get any other plastic surgery.