Blac Chyna Reveals She's Lost 40 Lbs. Since Giving Birth to Daughter Dream

Blac Chyna has dropped 40 lbs. in four months!

In a new Snapchat video posted on Tuesday, the newly single mother of two stepped on the scale to document her post-baby weight loss since giving birth to daughter Dream Kardashian in November.

“From 192 to 152.4 – Goal 130 – Summer 2017,” Chyna, 28, captioned her short clip.

The star has been chronicling her body transformation with fans and followers with similar scale posts and post-baby outfits. In November, she proudly shared that she had dumped 23 lbs. and was 39 lbs. away from her ideal weight.

Chyna is well on her way to achieving her weight loss goals, despite looking forward to gaining weight during her pregnancy when she charted her weight, telling fans she wanted to gain 100 lbs. and then snap back into shape.

Blac Chyna/Snapchat

Most recently, Chyna ended her realtionship with her daughter’s father and ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian after a year-long relationship and engagement.

They split “a while ago,” a source close to Kardashian told PEOPLE. “The wedding plans are off. They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”