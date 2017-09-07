It was a family affair as The Hills alum got her tattoo done by her brother-in-law

Audrina Patridge Honors Daughter Kirra Max With New Celestial Tattoo: 'She Means the World to Me'

Just like tattoos, family is forever.

And for Audrina Patridge, new ink on the right side over her rib cage was the perfect place to symbolize her love for 14-month-old daughter Kirra Max. The Hills alum gave a sneak peek of her tattoo on Instagram Wednesday, three days after going under the needle at Renaissance Studios in San Clemente, Calif.

It was, even more, a family affair as the 32-year-old got her tattoo done by her brother-in-law, Kyle Loza.

“It was time to get some ink for my baby girl, she means the world to me and what better person to do it than my amazing brother in law @kylelozansd #kirrayouremymoonandstars,” the mother of one captioned a photo of her lying on the table.

Patridge and her husband, professional BMX dirt bike rider Corey Bohan, welcomed their first child in June 2016. Months later, they got married in a November Hawaiian ceremony attended by 130 family and friends after getting engaged almost exactly a year before.