The actress and mother has been following the Atkins program for nearly a year

As any mother can attest, bouncing back post baby isn’t exactly a walk in the park. But Alyssa Milano says she’s finally found that elusive balance between being there for her kids and for herself.

“With kids, it’s so easy to go off the rails,” Milano tells PEOPLE of her diet and exercise plan. “I try to keep everything consistent.”

The mother of Milo, 4½, and Elizabella, 20 months, has been following the low-carb Atkins program for nearly a year and says she’s finally reached her “happy” post baby weight.

“It’s really just when I’m feeling good and my clothes fit me,” says Milano, 43. “I try not to step on the scale because you can obsess over that.”

As far as cravings, “When I cut out the sugar, which is a lot of what Atkins is about, my cravings went away,” she says. “I try not to think of this as a diet because that sounds too restrictive. This is how I eat now. And I feel really good.”

When the sweet tooth urge does strike, “I go for the Atkins peanut butter cups,” says Milano. “I just give myself a treat and know it’s not horrible for me.”

The actress also works out up to five times a week but admits, “at my age, I’m tired a lot more. It used to be where I could walk and see definition. Now I have to work a little harder!”