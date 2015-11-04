Alyssa Milano looks fit in an Instagram photo that shows her sitting on the edge of a pool in a navy one-piece with sexy cut-outs

Alyssa Milano Jokes That She's 'Sucking It in' in Gorgeous Swimsuit Photo

Alyssa Milano looks incredible in a swimsuit photo she posted on Instagram on Tuesday – but she jokes that things aren’t always as they seem.

“I’m sucking it in. :)” the mom-of-two, 42, captioned the picture, which shows her looking fit while sitting on the edge of a pool in a navy one-piece with sexy cut-outs.

The mother to daughter Elizabella Dylan, 14 months, and son Milo Thomas, 4, told PEOPLE in May that she’s wasn’t in a hurry to lose weight after giving birth to her second child.

“I’m not rushing myself to lose it, although I do miss my clothes!” she said. “I just try to be kind to myself.”

Milano explained that she was more focused on rebuilding strength than dropping pounds.

“It’s really endurance training rather than dieting,” she said. “I’m just trying to get to a point where my body feels good again. If weight comes off that’s great.”