47-Year-Old Massachusetts Woman Gives Birth, Didn't Realize She Was Pregnant

A woman in Massachusetts gave birth to an 8-lb. baby girl Wednesday after going to the hospital for abdominal pain.

Judy Brown had no idea she was in labor when she arrived at the hospital. But that’s when doctors told her, ” ‘It’s good news: There’s no blockage. You are pregnant and you are going to have her now!’ ” according to WCVB Boston.

The first-time mom, 47, told the news station she had odd symptoms but didn’t know what they were. She thought her baby bump was just added weight, a side effect of getting older.

“I felt like I was turning into my mother,” she said.

Brown and her husband, Jason, married 22 years, said they didn’t plan to have children, but had the philosophy, “If it happens, it happens.”

Judy said the baby is already “daddy’s little girl.”

The surprise taught Jason not to leave things to chance, and he said plans to get a vasectomy.

“I will get the surgery before it even becomes a thought,” he said.