Bode Miller Reveals Son, 3½, Was Hospitalized with Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: 'All Are Well Now'

A scary situation led to one of Bode Miller's twin sons being hospitalized

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 04:23PM EDT
Bode Miller Reveals Son Asher, 3Â½, Was Briefly Hospitalized with Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: 'All Are Well Now' https://www.instagram.com/p/CvNnd2uLZvK/
Photo:

getty; bode miller/instagram

Bode Miller is detailing a scary incident with some of his children.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Olympian, 45, revealed that some of his kids got sick after a construction crane spent time parked in the driveway of the family's home.

"Earlier this week we had a crane parked in our driveway for a few hours. Despite keeping the kids inside for obvious safety reasons, the little ones got really sick from it," the athlete, who shares daughter Scarlet Olivia, 19 months, 3 ½-year-old twin boys Asher and Aksel, plus sons Easton, 4, and Nash, 7, with wife Morgan Miller, revealed.

"Asher ended up in the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning," he continued. "All are well now, but passing along as a reminder to all parents of the dangers of carbon monoxide. Reminder to go test your CO detectors."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Morgan Miller Reveals Her and Bode Miller's Son Was Taken to Hospital After a Febrile Seizure please split this: https://www.instagram.com/p/CifqhjyuOR5/
Morgan Miller/instagram

In December, Morgan shared on her Instagram Story that Asher had suffered a febrile seizure. According to the Mayo Clinic, a febrile seizure is a convulsion in a child that is caused by a fever and occurs in young, healthy kids.

"Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it's not something we're unfamiliar with," Morgan — who also shares late daughter Emmy, who died in an accidental drowning at 19 months old in June 2018 — wrote. "Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death. We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to but this time we got to leave with our child."

Bode is also dad to son Nate, 10, and daughter Dace, 14, from previous relationships.

Last month, Bode reflected on how fast his twin boys are growing up.

"Finding myself taking in the little things a bit more this week. These boys are growing so fast. Anyone know where I can find the pause button?"

Related Articles
Morgan Miller Shows Daughter Scarlet Learning to Swim as She Remembers Late Daughter Emmy
Morgan Miller Shows Baby Scarlet Learning to Swim as She Remembers Late Daughter Emmy: 'Gut Punch'
organ and Bode Miller's Daughter Scarlet Wears Her Late Sister Emmy’s Easter Dress 
Morgan and Bode Miller's Daughter Scarlet Wears Her Late Sister Emmy's Easter Dress in Sweet Snap
Bode Miller Says Late Daughter Emmy Was Meant to 'Change the World' on 5th Anniversary of Her Death
Bode Miller Says Daughter Emmy Was Meant to 'Change the World' on 5th Anniversary of Her Death
Bode Miller attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky
Bode Miller Makes Son Run Hills After He Quit Soccer Team: 'Teaching Our Kids to Never Quit'
Morgan Miller Reveals Her and Bode Miller's Son Was Taken to Hospital After a Febrile Seizure please split this: https://www.instagram.com/p/CifqhjyuOR5/
Morgan and Bode Miller's 3-Year-Old Son Taken to Hospital After Suffering Febrile Seizure
Bode Miller Takes His Kids Onstage for U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame Induction
Bode Miller Takes His Kids Onstage for U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame Induction
Michael Turchin, Violet Betty, Lance Bass and Alexander James attend the 2023 Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event at Virginia Robinson Gardens on February 04, 2023
All About Lance Bass' 2 Kids
Morgan Miller
Morgan and Bode Miller Welcome Their Baby Daughter: 'She's Perfect'
morgan miller
Morgan Miller Reveals the Name for Baby Daughter, 9 Weeks, That Is 'Kind of Sticking'
Jenna Jameson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Jenna Jameson's 3 Kids: All About Jesse, Journey and Batel
Chris Hemsworth (L) and Jeremy Renner arrive at the premiere of Marvel's "Thor: The Dark World"
Chris Hemsworth Says Jeremy Renner’s Accident Made Him Realize 'Any of Us Can Go at Any Moment'
Morgane Stapleton, Ada Stapleton, Wayland Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Chris Stapleton's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
Jana Kramer
All About Jana Kramer's 2 Kids (and Baby on the Way!)
matthew mcconaughey
Matthew McConaughey's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Jana Kramer Pregnancy Announcement
Jana Kramer Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Fiancé Allan Russell: 'It's All a Blessing'