Bode Miller Reveals Son, 3½, Was Hospitalized with Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: 'All Are Well Now'

Bode Miller is detailing a scary incident with some of his children.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Olympian, 45, revealed that some of his kids got sick after a construction crane spent time parked in the driveway of the family's home.

"Earlier this week we had a crane parked in our driveway for a few hours. Despite keeping the kids inside for obvious safety reasons, the little ones got really sick from it," the athlete, who shares daughter Scarlet Olivia, 19 months, 3 ½-year-old twin boys Asher and Aksel, plus sons Easton, 4, and Nash, 7, with wife Morgan Miller, revealed.

"Asher ended up in the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning," he continued. "All are well now, but passing along as a reminder to all parents of the dangers of carbon monoxide. Reminder to go test your CO detectors."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Morgan Miller/instagram

In December, Morgan shared on her Instagram Story that Asher had suffered a febrile seizure. According to the Mayo Clinic, a febrile seizure is a convulsion in a child that is caused by a fever and occurs in young, healthy kids.

"Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it's not something we're unfamiliar with," Morgan — who also shares late daughter Emmy, who died in an accidental drowning at 19 months old in June 2018 — wrote. "Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death. We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to but this time we got to leave with our child."

Bode is also dad to son Nate, 10, and daughter Dace, 14, from previous relationships.

Last month, Bode reflected on how fast his twin boys are growing up.

"Finding myself taking in the little things a bit more this week. These boys are growing so fast. Anyone know where I can find the pause button?"

