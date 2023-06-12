Bode Miller Says Daughter Emmy Was Meant to 'Change the World' on 5th Anniversary of Her Death

Bode Miller is marking a somber milestone.

On Saturday, the Olympian, 45, marked five years since the death of daughter Emeline ("Emmy"). Emmy died on June 10, 2018, after she drowned in a neighbor's pool in Orange County, California, at just 19 months old.

"It’s been five years," the bereaved dad began. "On the night of her birth, our midwife @lindseymeehleis noted that Emmy was 'here to change the world.' "

"5 years after her loss, I can see it. Emmy was fearless, determined and fierce from the moment she was born," he continued. "We miss you Emmy. 19 months was never going to be long enough to hold you in our arms."

Wife Morgan Miller — with whom he shares daughter Scarlet Olivia, 18 months, twin boys Asher and Aksel, 3, plus sons Easton, 4, and Nash, 7 — recently reflected on grieving Emmy as the rest of her children continue to grow.

After sharing Scarlet had started swim lessons, Morgan wrote, "Watching Scarlet swim today made me realize it's been months where I have been running from the debilitating pain of losing a child…that gut punch that makes it hard to breathe."

"I’ve gone dark. I’ve refused to cry. I’ve just wanted to be numb. Those grief waves hit where normally I would embrace the pain and grieve, but instead… I turn my back, choke back my tears and decide to do it another day," she continued.

"It hurts too much. The profound cellular sadness feels too heavy. And to know that I’ll be grieving the loss of my father makes all the pain and grief as a whole feel unmanageable," she noted. "But watching her swim today also made me realize that this numbness doesn’t protect me from feeling the pain, it prevents me from feeling the joy…and without joy, what’s the point?"



"So after many dark months, here’s to a scary leap of living fully, openly, and vulnerably and embracing the depths of the fundamental human experience of love and loss," she concluded.

Bode is also dad to son Nate, 9, and daughter Dace, 14.