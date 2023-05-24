Bode Miller Makes Son Run Hills After He Quit Soccer Team: 'Teaching Our Kids to Never Quit'

Bode Miller is doling out some tough parenting lessons.

On Monday the Olympian, 45, posted an Instagram reel of his son running up a large hill at the bottom of his driveway. In the clip, Miller sits in his car and drives slowly behind his son as he jogs up the hill.

“After quitting on his soccer team during his first game of the year, I let him run the hill,” Miller wrote. “Enforcing consequences isn’t my favorite part of parenting, but learning from them is important.”

“This was about so much more than a game of soccer. It’s about teaching our kids to never quit,” he continued. “For those who are concerned, the hill running was his idea. He said he didn’t run during the game. This kid is next level. #prouddad.”

After the gold medalist shared the video, viewers had mixed reactions to his parenting style.

“I commend you Bode — he was part of a team & others were counting on him, especially during the game. There are consequences in life — we don’t always get what we want,” one commenter wrote. “He may not like it now — but we will learn responsibility.”

“This is actually insane," another user wrote. "Kids are their own people that are growing into adulthood. They are not your vessel to fulfill your own personal expectations. As long as they are good people. Raising them this way can cause extreme resentment and serious emotional development issues.”

Bode and his wife Morgan Miller, a pro beach volleyball player, are parents to daughter Scarlet, 18 months, twin boys Asher and Aksel, 3, plus sons Easton, 4, and Nash, 7. (Bode is also dad to son Nate, 9, and daughter Dace, 14, from previous relationships.) The couple also shares daughter Emeline, who died in an accidental drowning in a neighbor’s pool at 19 months old.

Morgan Miller/Instagram

In a touching Instagram post over Easter weekend, Bode shared a photo of daughter Scarlet as she sat in his arms wearing a cream and floral-patterned dress with a pink bow — the same garment his late daughter Emmy wore a year before her untimely death.

"Scarlet's Easter dress was extra special this year," Bode wrote in the caption to his post, which included a throwback picture of Emmy in the same ensemble as she posed with her grandparents. "Swipe to see Emmy, Easter 2017."

"I love my little princesses," he added.