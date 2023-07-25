Bobby Lee Says He Was 'So High and Drunk' on the Set of 'And Just Like That...' — But It Helped Him Get Sober

The comic recalls his near "career ender": He took 600 mg of THC and "was in a blackout" before working on a scene with Sarah Jessica Parker

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on July 25, 2023 04:22PM EDT
Sarah Jessica Parker and Bobby Lee seen on the set of "And Just Like That..."
Bobby Lee says he was "in a blackout" before filming scene with Sarah Jessica Parker for And Just Like That.... Photo:

James Devaney/GC Images

Bobby Lee’s turn as Carrie’s raunchy podcast cohost, Jackie Nee, in HBO MAX’s Sex and the City revival And Just Life That... has given the 51-year-old comic a massive career boost.

But his role alongside Sarah Jessica Parker on the show also helped him decide to get sober, the former MADtv cast member revealed during an appearance on Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson.

“When I was using — this is the most horrifying thing — I was in Hawaii and I was blackout drunk and my agent calls and said, ‘They need you in New York,’” Lee said on Bilson’s podcast Monday.

Due to Parker’s schedule causing a revision to AJIT’s filming, Lee says, “[My agent says] they had to switch things around, so they need you tomorrow.”

Bobby Lee is seen at film set of the 'And Just Like That' TV Series
Bobby Lee says his And Just Like That... role helped him get sober.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lee says that while flying back to New York, “I took, like, 600 mg of THC and I got sh–tfaced. I was in a blackout when I landed in New York.”

But instead of going to his hotel as expected, Lee was taken to the And Just Like That... set.

“My face just became drenched with sweat,” he said. “I remember going there, being so high and drunk, and when I was reading the script I couldn’t even understand what the f— it was even saying. And it was the most difficult scene, too. I had to cross a street with [Parker] and it’s in the middle of New York.”

Lee admits that, “I couldn’t even say the f—ing first line. It was a nightmare. I remember saying to myself, ‘This is never going to happen again.’ I had to get sober. This is insane.”

The San Diego native, who has been sober for a year and a half, admits “that could’ve been a career ender.”

These days, Lee, who has taken his stand-up routine on tour, says he’s relying on his talent and past accomplishments — and not alcohol or drugs — for confidence. 

Bobby Lee attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "How It Ends" at NeueHouse Los Angeles
"I feel like the Korean Brad Pitt," Bobby Lee says about his outlook these days.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

“I’ve been leaning into that a little bit, like who I am and what I’ve done, and it gives me confidence. I look in the mirror sometimes [and tell myself] ‘Dude, you worked way too hard, you’ve gone through so much and you’ve taken so many risks, and you have talent,’” he said, admitting, “It’s hard to say those things to yourself… because you sound arrogant.” 

But it works, he adds. “I’ve been pumping myself up, and I feel like the Korean Brad Pitt.”

And although Lee says he lost a role on the Netflix hit Beef due to being unable to do a screen test while in rehab, the comic, who cohosts the Bad Friends podcast with Andrew Santino, insists there are no hard feelings.

“I look at in a spiritual way most of the time," he says. "I believe that I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

