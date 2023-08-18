Bobby Flay Lists Recently Completed Home in Upstate New York for $3.3 Million

The Food Network star’s four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home overlooks the famous Saratoga Race Course

Published on August 18, 2023
Bobby Flay is ready to bid farewell to his Saratoga Springs getaway, despite only recently completing it.  

The Food Network star’s four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home in Upstate New York just hit the market for almost $3.3 million, with JoAnn Potrzuski Cassidy of Julie & Co. Realty as the listing agent on the property. 

The 1939 Tudor-style home, which was recently featured in the April 2023 issue of House Beautiful, overlooks the famous Saratoga Race Course. 

Flay bought the seasonal home in early 2021, and asked his interior designer, Olivia Capuano of Olivia Jane Design, "to create a warm home with the Deco era in mind," he told House Beautiful. "I think she did an amazing job. I love spending time in this home."

Capuano says she was tasked with having the home "ready to go for the Saratoga track season," which kicked off that July.

"This gave us less than six months to complete all updates and deliveries, which, amidst the pandemic, wasn't always a smooth process," she recalls. "We dealt with several supply chain headaches in both building materials and furniture, fixtures, and equipment.” 

The home's highlight, it should come as no surprise, is a large, eat-in chef’s kitchen with bright white cabinetry and black countertops, a massive refrigerator and freezer, and a Wolf range. The kitchen island inverts the color scheme with jet black cabinets and white countertops. The celebrity chef’s home also has an outdoor kitchen fit for a Food Network star. 

The 3,000-square-foot summer home is an entertainer’s paradise with a large outdoor patio, a sunken living room with a gas fireplace, a finished basement and a “bourbon” room that’s been fitted with a wet bar.

The famed chef and restaurateur is a horse-racing enthusiast. He made his relationship public with girlfriend Christina Pérez at Del Mar Racetrack in California during the Breeders' Cup World Championship in November 2021, and they attended the Kentucky Derby together in May 2022.

Flay has been hard at work on a series of new projects after announcing his extended tenure at Food Network. 

In May, he announced he is set to open a new restaurant inside Las Vegas' Caesars Palace in late 2023. The chef, who opened Amalfi with Caesars in 2021, is introducing Brasserie B, a French-influenced eatery.

"This restaurant is inspired by the Parisian brasseries of the '30s and the '40s. And so it has a little bit of that deco feeling to it," he said. "But when you walk into this restaurant, you're going to feel like you've stepped out of the sidewalks of Paris and into a really cool restaurant."

He is also starring in a new series, Bobby’s Triple Threat

In each episode of Flay’s show, he invites a talented chef to compete against each of the three "titans" — Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson — in the hopes of winning a $25,000 prize.

While Flay's leaving Saratoga Springs, the star still has his residence in Los Angeles.

In February 2021, Flay dropped $7.6 million on a mid-century modern-inspired house in the Bird Streets neighborhood, he even worked with its previous owners to make sure that the place had the outdoor kitchen of his dreams.

According to the listing, Flay's home boasts an open-concept kitchen inside as well. The cooking area is complete with high-pressure concrete finished floors and dark, dramatic stonework.

The 5,800-square-foot residence also has matte black oak floors, 13-foot ceilings, and a unique glass atrium with a centenarian olive tree living in the center.

The living area is described in the listing as "the epitome of refinement with the finest finishes," while the property's "spacious open floor plan offers the quintessential LA lifestyle with a media enclave, grand entertaining space, bar, and dining room."

