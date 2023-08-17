Bobby Flay Torments Frenemy Michael Symon in Sneak Peek of 'Bobby's Triple Threat' (Exclusive)

Things are about to heat up in the Bobby's Triple Threat kitchen.

Bobby Flay and Michael Symon, who have been friends for more than two decades, playfully squabble in the upcoming season of Bobby’s Triple Threat — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the series ahead of its premiere on Aug. 22.

In each episode of Flay’s show, the Brasserie B owner invites a talented chef to compete against each of the three "titans" — Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson — in the hopes of winning a $25,000 prize.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Symon attempts to make a dish he has never made before when competing against Derry.

Michael Symon and Bobby Flay on 'Bobby's Triple Threat'. Food Network

“I have never made barbecue tofu before,” Symon admits. “But the thing about tofu is I know that it takes on flavors well.”

The chef is seen adding plenty of olive oil to a skillet of ingredients, prompting Flay to poke fun at his extraneous oil usage.

“When he comes to my house, he uses 14 bottles of olive oil,” Flay laughs with Voltaggio and Williamson. “He uses all my olive oil in the house.”

Host Bobby Flay Sits with Show's 3 'Titans': Brooke Williamson, Michael Voltaggio and Tiffany Derry. Food Network

In addition to the heavy pours of olive oil, Symon adds black garlic, tomato paste and ketchup. “I just want to make, eh I don’t want to say a Kansas City-style barbecue sauce but I’m kind of in that direction.”

Derry asks, “Michael, how are you doing?” to which Symon moans back in response, prompting the titans to chuckle.

“Did I tell you about my new show?” Symon asks Flay.

"I Hate Bobby Flay,” he says of the mock show title.

“Michael is a little upset with me,” Flay says about his longtime pal’s groaning and joking. “But, hey, all's fair in love and war.”

The pair rose to Food Network fame together, first meeting in the late 90s when Symon had a show on Food Network called The Melting Pot, Symon recalled to PEOPLE in 2019.

The two face off on camera — and behind the scenes.

"We compete with everything, like off camera we compete in golf," said Symon. "Everything else is some kind of random battle, like, ‘I’ll bet you ten bucks I can make that in a jar.’"

Flay spoke with PEOPLE in June about how he's dedicated to the Food Network.



“That place has been my family for a long time,” he said. “I love having my Food Network family because it's my shorthand of life. They've let me basically bring to life my culinary dreams on TV.”

Bobby's Triple Threat premieres Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network and discovery+.

